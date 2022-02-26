Advertisement

Playoffs continue for Ohio & WV girls

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Teams from our region are one step closer to a state championship as the girls tournament continued Friday night in both Ohio and West Virginia. The unbeaten Wheelersburg Pirates and Fairland Dragons both advanced to the regionals and Capital beat GW for a sectional title.

Here are highlights from the ‘Burg and Cougars games that aired on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Fatal head-on crash closes Rt. 60
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Sheriff releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
Image of crash that has closed I-77 in Charleston from our WSAZ Weather Camera.
Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found
A large rockslide Friday evening has closed U.S. 60 in the London area of eastern Kanawha County
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60

Latest News

WVU loses to Texas
Arkansas guard JD Notae drives for a score against Kentucky on Saturday.
Arkansas survives UK rally, 75-73
KY boys playoffs
Red Devils & Martin County win district titles
KY boys playoffs
KY boys playoffs