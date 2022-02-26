Advertisement

Red Devils & Martin County win district titles

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As regional tournaments were bracketed Saturday morning all across Kentucky, Russell and Martin County go into the next round as district champions. The Red Devils beat Raceland while Martin County topped Paintsville.

Here are the highlights from both games and scores from WV girls sectional play as their regionals also begin next week.

