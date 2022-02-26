Advertisement

Ukrainian cat café stays open despite Russian invasion

The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the...
The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the Russian invasion.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Ukrainian people are brave, and so are their cats.

That’s what one family in Lviv, Ukraine is saying.

As Russian forces inch closer to the country’s capital, many restaurants and businesses have closed their doors. But the owners of a cat café say they are not leaving Ukraine.

Caption

The family-owned business houses 20 cats. Some are fluffy, some are hairless and they come in all shapes and sizes.

The friendly felines can be seen taking naps and living out their nine lives, as though it were just another day in Ukraine.

Despite the ongoing threat from Russia, the owner and his wife say they will remain in Lviv because they love their country and their pets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Fatal head-on crash closes Rt. 60
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Sheriff releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
Image of crash that has closed I-77 in Charleston from our WSAZ Weather Camera.
Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found
A large rockslide Friday evening has closed U.S. 60 in the London area of eastern Kanawha County
Rockslide closes part of U.S. 60

Latest News

As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off...
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces
A battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
US sending $350M in aid to Ukraine
Orphan bear cubs rescued by Wild Instincts
LOOK: Orphaned bear cubs rescued in Wisconsin