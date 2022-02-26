Woman reported missing found

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman reported missing earlier this month has been found, the Ironton Police Department said Friday night.

Earlier this week, WSAZ reported about the disappearance of Carrie Ann Neal, 34.

The Ironton Police Department released this statement:

“Carrie has been located and is alive and well. The Ironton Police Department would like to thank everyone for their vigilance and tips that were sent in to us. She will reach out to family and friends.”

