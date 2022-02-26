Advertisement

Woman reported missing found

Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman reported missing earlier this month has been found, the Ironton Police Department said Friday night.

Earlier this week, WSAZ reported about the disappearance of Carrie Ann Neal, 34.

The Ironton Police Department released this statement:

“Carrie has been located and is alive and well. The Ironton Police Department would like to thank everyone for their vigilance and tips that were sent in to us. She will reach out to family and friends.”

