First Warning Forecast | Tranquil days roll on

Forecast on February 27, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunshine finally came back out in full on Sunday, a welcome change from the dreary conditions that much of last week saw. The good news is that mostly sunny and dry conditions continue over the next several days. Cloud cover begins increasing towards the weekend with the chance for a couple showers, but some sun should still filter in at times. Meanwhile, temperatures warm up nicely through Wednesday, take a brief step back on Thursday and Friday, then surge to springlike levels over the weekend.

Expect a clear sky Sunday evening and overnight as temperatures fall to the low 30s by midnight and drop to the mid 20s overnight.

Sunshine continues on Monday with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday turn warmer with afternoon temperatures rising to the low to mid 60s under decent sunshine with a few passing clouds at times.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday still looks to stay dry under a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

The chance for rain returns Saturday night into Sunday as a couple showers may pass. Sunday stays warm with another afternoon near 70 degrees.

