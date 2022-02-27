Road reopens following rockslide

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: The road has reopened.

ORIGINAL: Emergency management officials are warning drivers of a traffic hazard Saturday night.

Maccorkle Ave SE (Route 61) just east of East Bank is closed in both directions due to a rock slide until further notice.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ that east and westbound lanes of travel are blocked at this time. West Virginia Dvision of Highways officials are on-scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.