Advertisement

Road reopens following rockslide

A road in Kanawha County is closed until further notice.
A road in Kanawha County is closed until further notice.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: The road has reopened.

ORIGINAL: Emergency management officials are warning drivers of a traffic hazard Saturday night.

Maccorkle Ave SE (Route 61) just east of East Bank is closed in both directions due to a rock slide until further notice.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ that east and westbound lanes of travel are blocked at this time. West Virginia Dvision of Highways officials are on-scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image of crash that has closed I-77 in Charleston from our WSAZ Weather Camera.
Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Milton, West Virginia.
Sheriff releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
UPDATE: Fire ravages WV School for the Deaf and the Blind building
WSAZ Investigates | Looking into timeline of man's disappearance
WSAZ Investigates | Looking into timeline of man’s disappearance

Latest News

A dam broke spilled hundreds of millions of coal slurry down the Buffalo Creek watershed.
Remembering 50 years since the Buffalo Creek disaster that killed 125 people
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 2-27-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 2-27-22
WSAZ Home & Garden Show
WSAZ Home & Garden Show
Community and identity takes center stage at Marshall
Community and identity takes center stage at Marshall