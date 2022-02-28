Bill restricting W.Va. homeless facilities nears passage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bill up for passage Tuesday in the West Virginia House of Delegates would set forth new parameters on where temporary homeless shelters could be located.

The proposal ignited a passionate exchange Monday at a public hearing, although it was largely a one-sided debate with a majority of speakers doing so in opposition.

The accounts of Dr. Danielle Wade and Tiffany McMillian illustrate two women on very different sides of the proposal.

Both told lawmakers they have compassion for the homeless, yet Wade spoke of constant issues related to those who frequent a kitchen near her children’s school.

“My kids are stressed when they arrive at school daily due to past experiences,” Wade told lawmakers. “I am always looking over my shoulder getting out of my car, surveying the area. Many of our teachers are scared to walk to and from their car without being escorted.”

McMillian knows firsthand what being homeless is all about. She recalled being homeless with hardly anywhere to turn. She spoke of the stigma and how the state needs more resources -- not fewer.

“Some people look at homeless people as trash,” McMillian told lawmakers. “Like ‘You’re nothing. You’re beneath me,’ but nobody’s better than nobody else. They just need help. Everybody just needs help, just like I needed help.”

House Bill 4753 would target temporary homeless encampments, including those outdoors and others consisting of tiny homes.

Those located within 1,000 feet of a school or licensed child care for young children would be deemed a public nuisance.

The bill contains no language related to the arrest of a homeless person.

That is one instance in which the bill’s sponsor, House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, believes some have misconstrued the legislation.

“We can do both,” he said afterward. “We have to open our ears. We don’t need to choose between the safety of our children and providing for the homeless and unsheltered. We can do both. All I’m saying is, let’s just not do it on the same parking lot.”

Nineteen people lined up to voice their opinion at a public hearing Monday, and all but five opposed the measure.

They said it stereotypes the homeless, infringes on the First Amendment right of churches and and addresses a Charleston-only issue.

Skaff said he hopes the issue starts a conversation that will continue across the state.

