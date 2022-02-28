Brooks & Dunn announce tour dates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brooks & Dunn will return to arenas for the first time in over a decade just announced their Reboot 2022 Tour dates.

Brooks & Dunn will make a stop at the Charleston Coliseum June 23rd.

The tour will kick off in Evansville, Indiana on May 5th. Tickets go on sale March 4th at 10a.m. local time.

For tickets you can head to the Brooks & Dunn website.

