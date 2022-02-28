Advertisement

Brooks & Dunn announce tour dates

Brooks & Dunn will return to arenas for the first time in over a decade just announced their Reboot 2022 Tour dates.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brooks & Dunn will return to arenas for the first time in over a decade just announced their Reboot 2022 Tour dates.

Brooks & Dunn will make a stop at the Charleston Coliseum June 23rd.

The tour will kick off in Evansville, Indiana on May 5th. Tickets go on sale March 4th at 10a.m. local time.

For tickets you can head to the Brooks & Dunn website.

