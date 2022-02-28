Advertisement

Burning ban in place due to wildfire

Use caution when traveling KYRT-80 in Martin on Little Jarrell Fork Road off of KY-80 while...
Use caution when traveling KYRT-80 in Martin on Little Jarrell Fork Road off of KY-80 while crews battle a wildfire.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WSAZ) - Use caution when traveling KYRT-80 in Martin on Little Jarrell Fork Road off of KY-80 while crews battle a wildfire.

According to the City of Martin, a no burning ban was put into effect Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When it is safe to burn remember to do so 150 feet away from wild lands.

