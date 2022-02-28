Child taken to hospital after self-inflicted shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A child has been taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on Strawberry Road. The child is a 7-year-old boy with autism, and deputies say he shot himself in the pinky with a handgun.

The child was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

