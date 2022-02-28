Crash involving bus sends 2 to the hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue was closed both ways Monday afternoon due a two-vehicle accident at Cabin Creek Road in Chelyan.

According to Metro, a KRT bus was involved in the crash.

There are no word on if there were any passengers on the bus during the crash.

Two people from an SUV were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The accident was reported just before 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.