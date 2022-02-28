Advertisement

Crash involving bus sends 2 to the hospital

A KRT bus and an SUV collided Monday afternoon on MacCorkle Avenue at the intersection of Cabin Creek Road.
A KRT bus and an SUV collided Monday afternoon on MacCorkle Avenue at the intersection of Cabin Creek Road.(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue was closed both ways Monday afternoon due a two-vehicle accident at Cabin Creek Road in Chelyan.

According to Metro, a KRT bus was involved in the crash.

There are no word on if there were any passengers on the bus during the crash.

Two people from an SUV were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The accident was reported just before 4 p.m.

