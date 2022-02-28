Fire department investigating multiple fires at abandoned buildings

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In one week, the Nitro Fire Department has fought multiple fires that all started under similar circumstances.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, a storage facility burned down. Thursday night into Friday morning, it was an apartment complex. Friday night, it involved a home. All three places are abandoned.

“It makes me very concerned and afraid because, you know, the people that are doing this are looking for a place to get warm, and to kind of get out of the weather,” Ronald Sparks, who lives next to the abandoned apartment complex, said. “And who’s to say that, you know, an occupied business or building could be next.”

Sparks said he’s never seen anything like this in his two years living in Nitro.

“We do have fires but to have three within a week timeframe, and the similar nature is a rare occurrence,” Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes said.

He said they believe all the fires are accidental.

However, while no specific person is in mind, they do have an idea how the fires are starting.

“There have been known people staying in these abandoned places. And we feel strongly that people are trying to stay warm, and then catching the places on fire.”

The city is taking action.

Mayor David Casebolt says they’ve been working for a while to remove deserted buildings, but it’s a slow process.

“We’re acquiring properties, tearing properties down,” Casebolt said. “Now I know the citizens see that because we’re doing it all over town. In fact, we have a list right now about 30 more structures that we are that we want to address this year.”

All three fires are still under investigation.

