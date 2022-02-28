Governor issues statement on coal miner death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Justice issued a statement Monday after learning of the death of a coal miner in McDowell County.

Steven H. Hively, of Philippi, was fatally injured Monday morning when he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine. Hively had 20 years of experience in underground mining and many advanced mining certifications.

“Cathy and I are truly heartbroken by this terrible accident. We ask that all West Virginians join us in praying for this man and his loved ones during this difficult time. We also ask for your prayers for all of our miners and their families. These miners display incredible courage and selflessness every day when they go to work and their bravery should never be taken for granted.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin also released a statement on Steven Hively’s death.

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Steven Hively at the Ramaco Resources Berwind Mine in McDowell County. We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his friends, family and loved ones in our prayers during this difficult time. Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our miners who put their lives on the line every day to power our great nation. Steven served his nation proudly, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies and prayers to Steven’s family and loved ones as they mourn this incredible loss.”

