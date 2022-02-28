Advertisement

Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.(southtownboy via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some bars and liquor stores across the United States have pulled Russian vodka from their shelves to promote Ukrainian brands instead.

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

While vodka comes to mind to many Americans as a major good from Russia, the top imports in 2019 were:

  • mineral fuels
  • precious metals and stones
  • iron and steel
  • fertilizers
  • inorganic chemicals

Snack foods were the leading category of agricultural imports from Russia in 2019, followed by tree nuts, oils and dairy products.

On the flip side, Russians are reliant on a multitude of imported goods from around the globe. Prices for those items are likely to skyrocket, potentially causing supply chain issues in the coming weeks.

Russia has moved to produce many goods domestically, including most of its food, to shield the economy from sanctions, said Tyler Kustra, an assistant professor of politics and international relations at the University of Nottingham.

According to the USTR, U.S. total exports of agricultural products to Russia totaled $193 million in 2019.

Prepared food was the leading domestic export category, followed by planting seeds, tobacco and live animals.

The war in Ukraine could impact beer prices in the U.S. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Priestley has been missing for six years.
Sheriff’s office seeks help finding man missing for six years
A pedestrian was hit Sunday evening in South Charleston.
Pedestrian injured in accident
Image of crash that has closed I-77 in Charleston from our WSAZ Weather Camera.
Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77
A road in Kanawha County is closed until further notice.
Road reopens following rockslide
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found

Latest News

Tips to stay safe from rockslides
Tips to navigate dangerous rockslides
Portsmouth still under fiscal watch
Portsmouth still under fiscal watch
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB: Manfred, union meet on deadline day to save openers
Bill restricting W.Va. homeless facilities nears passage
Bill restricting W.Va. homeless facilities nears passage
People walk past a security fence put in place in preparation for President Joe Biden's State...
'The state of the Union is very poor’: Arkansas senator troubled by inflation, border crisis