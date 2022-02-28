Man charged with felonious assault

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A man is being charged with felonious assault after a shooting on Straight Fork Road in West Portsmouth early Monday morning.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, 911 received a call around 12:09 a.m. on Monday stating that someone had been shot and needed an ambulance. Deputies, detectives and emergency medical crews responded to a home at 410 Straight Fork Road.

One victim with a gunshot wound was found on scene.

The victim has been identified as Rodney A. Queen, 57 of West Portsmouth. Queen was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

According to Sheriff Thoroughman, one person has been charged in connection to this shooting. Terry A. Jewell, 53, of West Portsmouth has been charged with one count of Felonious Assault and one count of Weapons Under Disability.

Jewell is being held in the Scioto County jail on a $100,000 bond.

