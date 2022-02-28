Advertisement

Man charged with felonious assault

A man is being charged with felonious assault after a shooting on Straight Fork Road in West...
A man is being charged with felonious assault after a shooting on Straight Fork Road in West Portsmouth early Monday morning.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A man is being charged with felonious assault after a shooting on Straight Fork Road in West Portsmouth early Monday morning.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, 911 received a call around 12:09 a.m. on Monday stating that someone had been shot and needed an ambulance. Deputies, detectives and emergency medical crews responded to a home at 410 Straight Fork Road.

One victim with a gunshot wound was found on scene.

The victim has been identified as Rodney A. Queen, 57 of West Portsmouth. Queen was flown to Saint Mary’s Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

According to Sheriff Thoroughman, one person has been charged in connection to this shooting. Terry A. Jewell, 53, of West Portsmouth has been charged with one count of Felonious Assault and one count of Weapons Under Disability.

Jewell is being held in the Scioto County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Priestley has been missing for six years.
Sheriff’s office seeks help finding man missing for six years
A pedestrian was hit Sunday evening in South Charleston.
Pedestrian injured in accident
Image of crash that has closed I-77 in Charleston from our WSAZ Weather Camera.
Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77
A road in Kanawha County is closed until further notice.
Road reopens following rockslide
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found

Latest News

Tips to stay safe from rockslides
Tips to navigate dangerous rockslides
Portsmouth still under fiscal watch
Portsmouth still under fiscal watch
Bill restricting W.Va. homeless facilities nears passage
Bill restricting W.Va. homeless facilities nears passage
An abandoned home in Nitro is under investigation by the Nitro Fire Department
Fire department investigating multiple fires at abandoned buildings
Bill restricting W.Va. homeless facilities nears passage
Bill restricting W.Va. homeless facilities nears passage