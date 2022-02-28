Advertisement

March debuts in lamb-like fashion

Taste of spring for new month
By Brandon Butcher
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There is an old wives tale that equates the start and end of the month of March with both a cuddly lamb and a ferocious lion. In a nutshell this legend calls upon the fickle and changeable and often unpredictable weather in the month. The weather swings will be dramatic the next 31 days with everything from our first 80 degree day to another late season snow. So grab your Dramamine and get set for the weather roller coaster that is March.

Tuesday will dawn frosted with temperatures near freezing. Then with a quicken southwest breeze acting in concert a day of milky sunshine highs will make a beeline for 60. Hence the “in like a lamb” debut!

Wednesday’s sun will boost highs well into the 60s before a cold front drops temperatures for 1 day. Thursday’s highs will be a windy and chilly 50 (if we are lucky).

Friday into the weekend warm air returns and in time whether over the weekend or by Monday we will see our next risk of genuine rain.

One final note as the weather changes the wind will blow hard this month as respect the burning laws and yes expect a late March snowfall risk!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

