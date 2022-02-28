Advertisement

Pedestrian injured in accident

A pedestrian was hit Sunday evening in South Charleston.
A pedestrian was hit Sunday evening in South Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries Sunday evening.

Dispatchers say it happened just after 7 p.m. along the 500 block of Maccorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston.

Officials say a female was struck between the Exxon and Speedway. She was alert at the time first responders arrived.

The road is not closed at this time. It is believed the striking vehicle remained on-scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and South Charleston Police is investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

