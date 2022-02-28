Sheriff’s office seeks help finding man missing for six years

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for six years.

Marshall “Andy” Priestley, II, has been missing from the Cross Lanes area for six years, now.

Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, but are still seeking additional information.

If you have information on his disappearance, please call 304-357-0169, submit a tip to tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously use the tips page on their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

Detective A. Crawford is the lead investigator on the case.

