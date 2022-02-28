Tips to navigate dangerous rockslides

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As temperatures climb and rainy spring weather arrives, there is a high potential for rock and mudslides.

“Any loose rock from the winter freeze thaw cycle is going to come down,” said Allen Blair with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Transportation crews are paying close attention to areas prone to slide, something they watch as they plow during the winter.

“We just kind of keep an eye on it and make sure of something starts moving we can keep close watch on it or kind of catch it before it really falls and creates a problem on the roadway,” Blair said.

John Nichols, who lives in Carter County, says this time of year he’s extra cautious as he travels.

“You don’t know if you’re going to have a whole hillside slide off, or trees come at you,” Nichols said. “I’ve seen rocks come off when I’m on the highway. I’ve seen them come off the hills and roll almost into the road, but they haven’t gotten that far, but one of these days it could hurt somebody.”

Blair says because of the high potential this time of year, it’s important to keep a watchful eye on the sides of the hills as slides can also bring down mud, trees and powerlines.

“The boulder you might see, but there are also some really large rocks as far as debris out there you could hit with your car,” Blair said. “Like we’ve all learned in the mountains to watch for deer, same sort of thing, kind of keep a watchful eye on that roadside make sure there are no issues.”

He says it’s especially important to be extra cautious at night traveling on windy roads as you cannot see what may be around the next curve.

“It’s another reason to avoid distractions. Please put down those cellphones and just really pay close attention to the highway so there are no issues,” he said.

KYTC District Nine maintains 2,000 miles of state highway, making it difficult to watch every hillside, so Blair say they rely on people calling in to make them aware of places about to slide.

“We’ve seen rockslides and mudslides along I-64 as well as some of these backroads that are 75 years old, so it could happen anywhere especially this time of year,” Blair said.

To call KYTC District 9, dial 606-845-2551.

To call KYTC District 12, dial 606-433-7791.

If you want to see if any roads are closed due to slides, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.