Advertisement

US closes embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shown at a recent UN Security Council meeting, has announced embassy moves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has closed the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Priestley has been missing for six years.
Sheriff’s office seeks help finding man missing for six years
A pedestrian was hit Sunday evening in South Charleston.
Pedestrian injured in accident
Image of crash that has closed I-77 in Charleston from our WSAZ Weather Camera.
Two people killed; one injured in crash on I-77
A road in Kanawha County is closed until further notice.
Road reopens following rockslide
Police say Carrie Ann Neal, 34, is "alive and well."
Woman reported missing found

Latest News

Portsmouth still under fiscal watch
Portsmouth still under fiscal watch after officials meet with state auditor’s office
Tips to stay safe from rockslides
Tips to navigate dangerous rockslides
Portsmouth still under fiscal watch
Portsmouth still under fiscal watch
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB: Manfred, union meet on deadline day to save openers
Bill restricting W.Va. homeless facilities nears passage
Bill restricting W.Va. homeless facilities nears passage