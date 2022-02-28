Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. bans the sale of Russian liquor in the state

Governor Jim Justice announced Monday that he has signed an executive order to stop the purchase and sale of all Russian produced liquor until further notice.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice announced Monday that he has signed an executive order to stop the purchase and sale of all Russian produced liquor until further notice.

This executive order will direct the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) from selling the four brands of Russian liquor. The four brands that are sold in the state are: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka.

The WVABCA estimates that there are approximately 73 cases of Russian liquor in the State’s warehouse.

The Governor also requested that the West Virginia Retailers Association remove Russian liquor from their shelves and not sell the products until further notice. All other brands of liquor that are sold in West Virginia, including those branded with Russian names for marketing purposes, are purchased from distilleries not located in Russia.

