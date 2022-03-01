Advertisement

Breast cancers detected on mammograms may be over-diagnosed, study says

The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening...
The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening mammography as an important tool when recommended.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study published Monday in the Journal Annals of Internal Medicine indicates breast cancers found in women using mammograms can be over-diagnosed.

The researchers defined an over-diagnosis as cancer spotted on a screening that wouldn’t have caused any signs or symptoms in the patient’s remaining lifetime.

Experts say over-diagnosis is one of the chief harms possible with mammograms, because it can lead to unnecessary treatment and stress.

One of the study’s co-authors noted, however, that though the results show over-diagnosis is a problem, it’s not as frequent as other studies suggest.

The American Cancer Society’s chief patient officer says people should still view screening mammography as an important tool when recommended.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a single-vehicle accident in Elkview.
One dead in car accident
Bobby Shelton II, 24, of Clothier, West Virginia, is charged with breaking and entering, grand...
Man arrested after $100,000 in thefts and damages affect AEP; suspect severely burned in incident
Police are responding to a shooting on the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in Dunbar.
Police respond to shooting involving BB gun
Shania Jones and August Schuetz both face murder charges in connection with two people killed...
Pair faces murder charges in connection with southeast Ohio deaths
W.Va. Senate passes casino bill
W.Va. Senate passes casino bill

Latest News

FILE - Then-Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers while...
Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged with racketeering, bribery
10 years later | Looking back at devastating tornadoes
Tornado Tragedy | A Decade of Resilience
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about...
US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ passes resolution for Ukraine
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls