City council strengthens anti-discrimination measure

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council says fair starts with hair, passing a resolution Monday night that strengthens the city’s anti-discrimination ordinance to include language similar to the CROWN Act.

The CROWN Act seeks to protect discrimination by adding hair traits commonly associated with race like texture and protective styles, such as braids and twists, to already existing anti-discrimination codes.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of West Virginia says Black women regularly find their hair policed by dress codes in schools, at work, and during sports -- and measures like this help.

