First Warning Forecast | Another Sunny Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures are already milder than yesterday, marching into the 50s before lunchtime and then the mid-60s this afternoon. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine, begging for folks to get outside. Expect a nice easy evening tonight, much unlike what occurred 10 years ago on this date -- [ You can join us tonight at 7pm for our program “Tornado Tragedy: 10 Years Of Resilience” to see more ] ... Clouds come back through the region tonight, and with it a passing wave of scattered showers. This will be an interesting scenario, because it’s a quick-enough mover that we’ll already end up on the other side of this before too long Thursday morning, but the temperatures will have suffered a set-back.

The morning feel tomorrow will be similar to that of today, but a brisk northerly breeze will have all of us sagging into the 40s Thursday afternoon. We’ll see intervals of sunshine and clouds as well, but most hours of the day will end up dry. As skies clear overnight, expect the frosty upper 20s to start Friday. But, much like early spring would have, we’ll be bouncing back soon enough. Friday afternoon’s sunshine will put us near 60°, and then those southerly breezes kick in on Saturday to push us to the 70s.

The warmth will last the whole weekend long, but the overall picture is more ‘half-n-half’. Sunday brings scattered showers back in the mix, and Monday quickly chases that with steadier rains all its own, lasting a touch into Tuesday, when noticeably cooler air comes back to the Tri-State.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.