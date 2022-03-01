House of Delegates pass mask mandate ban for students & faculty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state House of Delegates has passed legislation that would make masks optional for students and faculty across West Virginia.

The legislation, House Bill 4071, passed the chamber Tuesday with a vote of 80 to16. It now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

The proposal would prohibit public schools from imposing a COVID-19 mask mandate for any student or school employee, regardless of a confirmed outbreak. The student’s parent or guardian would have the option to determine whether the student will wear a mask.

It would further outlaw testing requirements for those who are asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic.

The legislation also restricts quarantine to only those who test positive for COVID-19. If that occurs, the quarantine period will end after five days or with a negative test result.

School systems that violate the law could face lawsuits from parents.

Democrats have opposed the measure. They argue it endangers other students as well as family members who interact with those who would be exposed.

In related news, the delegates also passed House Bill 4012 that prohibit the requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter a hospital, college or university, state or local government office unless such proof is required by federal law or regulation. That measure passed 80 to 16.

