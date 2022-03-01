Advertisement

Ironton welcomes new firefighter

Ironton welcomes new firefighter
By Shannon Litton
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) --The Ironton Fire Department is getting busy as they work to fill open positions.

“In the last couple months, we’ve had a lot of turnover with retirements and one resignation with someone who decided to move on to greener pastures,” said Fire Chief Michael Mahlmeister.

Tuesday morning, Derek Howell was sworn in by Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit as the city’s newest firefighter.

Howell got his start as a volunteer firefighter in Scioto County, and then worked full time as a firefighter in Highland County.

He says he wanted to become a firefighter because of his father.

“My dad has been a firefighter over 30 years; he started back in 1989 and I watched him growing up.”

Howell fills spot 16 of 17 on the department.

Chief Mahlmeister says it’s been nearly seven years since the department has had to go through a formal hiring process, which can usually take up to three months, but there are already three candidates who are considered active in their system.

“You spend one out of every three days with these guys, so it’s about being able to get along,” Mahlmeister said. “It can be tough to mold together, but that’s what we try to do in the long run is mold everything together in to a more cohesive unit.”

While many fire departments around the region struggle retaining their employees, Chief Mahlmeister says that’s not a problem in Ironton.

“When [new firefighters] come here, they usually come and they stay. Hopefully we make it a good enough environment to where they want to stay and work here until they can retire.”

Howell’s first day of work is this Thursday.

Chief Mahlmeister says his goal is to fill the other open position by April 1.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shania Jones and August Schuetz both face murder charges in connection with two people killed...
Pair faces murder charges in connection with southeast Ohio deaths
Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
One person has died in a single-vehicle accident in Elkview.
One dead in car accident
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges all state residents who were impacted by...
W.Va. Attorney General informs about massive data breach
A former co-owner of a funeral home in Lawrence County appeared in court and has plead not...
Former funeral home co-owner pleads not guilty on all charges

Latest News

Halotherapy at Complex 7
Halotherapy at Complex 7
Top job search trends
Top job search trends
Kid's Sale in South Point
Kid’s Sale in South Point
NBC's Transplant stars on Studio 3
NBC’s ‘Transplant’ stars on Studio 3
Heart healthy recipes
Heart healthy recipes