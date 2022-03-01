Ironton welcomes new firefighter

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) --The Ironton Fire Department is getting busy as they work to fill open positions.

“In the last couple months, we’ve had a lot of turnover with retirements and one resignation with someone who decided to move on to greener pastures,” said Fire Chief Michael Mahlmeister.

Tuesday morning, Derek Howell was sworn in by Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit as the city’s newest firefighter.

Howell got his start as a volunteer firefighter in Scioto County, and then worked full time as a firefighter in Highland County.

He says he wanted to become a firefighter because of his father.

“My dad has been a firefighter over 30 years; he started back in 1989 and I watched him growing up.”

Howell fills spot 16 of 17 on the department.

Chief Mahlmeister says it’s been nearly seven years since the department has had to go through a formal hiring process, which can usually take up to three months, but there are already three candidates who are considered active in their system.

“You spend one out of every three days with these guys, so it’s about being able to get along,” Mahlmeister said. “It can be tough to mold together, but that’s what we try to do in the long run is mold everything together in to a more cohesive unit.”

While many fire departments around the region struggle retaining their employees, Chief Mahlmeister says that’s not a problem in Ironton.

“When [new firefighters] come here, they usually come and they stay. Hopefully we make it a good enough environment to where they want to stay and work here until they can retire.”

Howell’s first day of work is this Thursday.

Chief Mahlmeister says his goal is to fill the other open position by April 1.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.