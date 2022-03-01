Advertisement

Police asking for assistance in investigation

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Charleston Police Department is requesting assistance in a current investigation.
The Criminal Investigation Division of the Charleston Police Department is requesting assistance in a current investigation.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Criminal Investigation Division of the Charleston Police Department is requesting assistance in a current investigation.

Detectives are investigating thousands of dollars worth of power tools stolen from Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, & Lighting Gallery on Spring Street. These alleged robberies occurred on February 24.

During the investigation, video surveillance was obtained that captured an individual and vehicle of interest. If you have any information regarding the vehicle or individual seen in the pictures below , please contact CID at (304) 348-6480. You can also send us a message. As always, you can remain anonymous.

