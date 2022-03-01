Advertisement

Police respond to shooting involving BB gun

Police are responding to a shooting on the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in Dunbar.
Police are responding to a shooting on the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in Dunbar.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are responding to a shooting on the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in Dunbar.

According to the Dunbar Police, two women who were roommates had an argument inside the apartment. One of the women grabbed a BB gun and fired two shots, one BB lodged in the other women’s neck. Officers said that they responded to a disturbance at the apartment the night before.

The women refused treatment and the women who fired the shots is in custody at this time.

No names have been released.

