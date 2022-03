BURLINGTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A road is closed due a large gas leak on the 200 block of Township Road 276 in Burlington.

According to the Fayette Township Fire Department, drivers are being asked to avoid the area is possible while crews are on scene.

Columbia Gas is on scene to mitigate the leak at this time.

