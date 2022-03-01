Advertisement

Winners of 2022 Lifetime Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of the state’s third annual Lifetime Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway on Tuesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of the state’s third annual Lifetime Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway on Tuesday.

The giveaway was available for all residents and non-residents who purchased an annual 2022 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in the month of December. The resident grand prize is a combination hunting, trapping, and fishing lifetime license.

Other prizes include $200 West Virginia State Parks gift cards, Pipestem Resort State Park zipline tour tickets with a three-night lodge stay, two-night cabin stays at West Virginia State Parks, and gift bags with exclusive merchandise.

WV Resident Winners:

GRAND PRIZE

Resident Hunting, Trapping and Fishing Lifetime License:- Amanda Showalter; Cool Ridge, WV

1ST PLACE

$200 West Virginia State Parks Gift Card:- Matthew Butler; Summersville, WV- Charles Faulkner; Hurricane, WV- Billy Fortney; Beverly, WV- Richard Thompson; Dunbar, WV

2ND PLACE

WVDNR Gift Bag:- Kimberly Beane; Saint Albans, WV- Stephen Bragg; Layland, WV- William Collins; Parkersburg, WV- Jason Elkins; Sod, WV- Bradley Gloyd; Hedgesville, WV- James Hall; Bluefield, WV- Trampus Hawkins; Clendenin, WV- Thomas Johnson; Matoaka, WV.

Non-Resident Winners:

GRAND PRIZE3-Night Stay at Pipestem Resort State Park and 2 Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour Tickets:- Alonso Abugattas; Alexandria, VA1ST PLACE2-Night West Virginia State Park Stay:- Scott Davis; Purcellville, VA (Seneca State Forest)- Wayne Fennington; Damascus, MD (Blackwater Falls State Park)- Neil Moran; Hebron, KY (Bluestone State Park)- Kyle Olinger; Fresno, OH (Watoga State Park)

2ND PLACE

WVDNR Gift Bag:- Ralph Asbury; Melbourne, FL- Martin Lansing; Fairfax, VA- John Monger; Mt. Crawford, VA- Erik Robinson; Smithfield, PA- Michael Shuck; Glen Burnie, MD- Carl Sims; Canal Fulton, OH- Connie Slye; Greencastle, PA- Wilbur Wampler; Chambersburg, PA.

These winners will be contacted by the WVDNR to arrange the delivery of the prizes.

