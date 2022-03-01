W.Va. burning restrictions return March 1

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - March 1 marks the start of West Virginia’s annual spring fire season and the return of burning restrictions. This included the prohibition of open burns between 7a.m. to 5p.m.

“We’ve had a busy start to 2022, but if everything goes according to our predictions we’ll have an average spring fire season,” said Jeremy Jones, assistant state forester for the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) and the state’s fire supervisor.

Jones stated that more than 99 percent of wildfires are caused by people and that burning debris caused for 35 percent of all wildfires during the last ten years.

Statewide burning restrictions will remain in effect until the close of the spring fire season on May 31.

The Division of Forestry has issued burning guidelines on its website. Regulations include:

Burning is prohibited during fire season from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. If burning has occurred during permitted hours (5 p.m. to 7 a.m.), the fire must be completely extinguished by 7 a.m.

All fires must have a ring or safety strip.

The safety strip itself must be cleared of burnable material and be at least 10 feet wide.

Fire must be attended until completely extinguished.

Only vegetative materials such as leaves, brush and yard clippings are permitted to be burnt.

Spark-throwing machinery such as power shovels or sawmills operating on land subject to fire must contain an adequate spark arrestor.

Inflammable waste disposal areas must annually remove all grass, brush, debris, and other inflammable material adjacent to disposal areas to provide adequate protection, preventing the escape of fire to adjacent lands.

Any person who causes a fire on grass or land must reimburse the state for costs to suppress the fire. Fines for forest fires caused by negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with an additional civil penalty of $200.

