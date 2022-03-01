Advertisement

W.Va. burning restrictions return March 1

March 1 marks the start of West Virginia’s annual spring fire season and the return of burning...
March 1 marks the start of West Virginia’s annual spring fire season and the return of burning restrictions.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - March 1 marks the start of West Virginia’s annual spring fire season and the return of burning restrictions. This included the prohibition of open burns between 7a.m. to 5p.m.

“We’ve had a busy start to 2022, but if everything goes according to our predictions we’ll have an average spring fire season,” said Jeremy Jones, assistant state forester for the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) and the state’s fire supervisor.

Jones stated that more than 99 percent of wildfires are caused by people and that burning debris caused for 35 percent of all wildfires during the last ten years.

Statewide burning restrictions will remain in effect until the close of the spring fire season on May 31.

The Division of Forestry has issued burning guidelines on its website. Regulations include:

  • Burning is prohibited during fire season from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. If burning has occurred during permitted hours (5 p.m. to 7 a.m.), the fire must be completely extinguished by 7 a.m.
  • All fires must have a ring or safety strip.
  • The safety strip itself must be cleared of burnable material and be at least 10 feet wide.
  • Fire must be attended until completely extinguished.
  • Only vegetative materials such as leaves, brush and yard clippings are permitted to be burnt.
  • Spark-throwing machinery such as power shovels or sawmills operating on land subject to fire must contain an adequate spark arrestor.
  • Inflammable waste disposal areas must annually remove all grass, brush, debris, and other inflammable material adjacent to disposal areas to provide adequate protection, preventing the escape of fire to adjacent lands.

Any person who causes a fire on grass or land must reimburse the state for costs to suppress the fire. Fines for forest fires caused by negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with an additional civil penalty of $200.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a single-vehicle accident in Elkview.
One dead in car accident
Bobby Shelton II, 24, of Clothier, West Virginia, is charged with breaking and entering, grand...
Man arrested after $100,000 in thefts and damages affect AEP; suspect severely burned in incident
Police are responding to a shooting on the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue in Dunbar.
Police respond to shooting involving BB gun
Shania Jones and August Schuetz both face murder charges in connection with two people killed...
Pair faces murder charges in connection with southeast Ohio deaths
W.Va. Senate passes casino bill
W.Va. Senate passes casino bill

Latest News

10 years later | Looking back at devastating tornadoes
Tornado Tragedy | A Decade of Resilience
Trash sits along a river bank in Martin County, Kentucky.
Cracking down on illegal dumping
Ohio University announces regional scholarship program
Ohio University announces scholarship program at regional campuses
Spring setback on Thursday
First Warning Forecast
Ohio University announces regional scholarship program
Ohio University announces regional scholarship program