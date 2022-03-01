WVDOH explains two-fold pothole strategy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The winter months can be especially hard on the roads in West Virginia. With constant freezing and thawing of the roads it can lead to a plethora of potholes.

But during pothole season, the West Virginia Division of Highways is ready to pull the trigger on potholes; with a two-fold strategy for before and after asphalt plants open in each region of the state.

“With the spring flowers that pop up also comes our opportunity to come out and start doing permanent repairs on potholes that formed over the winter,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Deputy State Highway Engineer for Division Operations.

Patching before the plants open is done for the purpose of protecting drivers and preventing damage to vehicles. Once asphalt plants open, hot asphalt is available for a longer lasting fix.

Asphalt plants typically open in late March or early April, but this year early opening of a plant in St. Albans means WVDOH is kicking off pothole milling and filling season at the beginning of March.

Long term pothole milling and filling will be taking place in Kanawha, Boone, Mason and Putnam counties as of the end of February and beginning of March.

Crews throughout all 55 counties will continue to use the cold patch method for the time being to protect drivers and their vehicles.

“This time of year, potholes can form seemingly overnight,” Pack said. “The men and women who maintain our roadways risk their lives every day, surrounded by traffic, to provide the safest roadway they possibly can.”

WVDOH and the Department of Transportation want to remind the public the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”

