Advertisement

Ash Wednesday celebrated

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges all state residents who were impacted by...
W.Va. Attorney General informs about massive data breach

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Ukraine says fire at biggest nuclear plant extinguished
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees
Parent explains what happened when a car crashed into preschool in Anderson, California.
Officer, parent explain car crashing into preschool in California
FILE - An F-35C Lightning II test aircraft taxies on the deck aboard the nuclear powered...
US Navy says crashed F-35C plane raised from South China Sea
Jackson County Schools in West Virginia will have a new superintendent later this year.
School board names new superintendent