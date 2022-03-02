Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: First responders save dog floating on icy Detroit River

An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday. (Source: WXYZ/Wyandotte Police and Fire Rescue/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXYZ) - An amazing rescue in Michigan was caught on video Monday.

A dog found itself stranded on a floating piece of ice on the Detroit River. Wyandotte first responders were able to get the dog to safety.

Officials say the dog was newly adopted when it got away from its owner and somehow ended up on the frozen river.

Thankfully, the dog is OK.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shania Jones and August Schuetz both face murder charges in connection with two people killed...
Pair faces murder charges in connection with southeast Ohio deaths
Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
One person has died in a single-vehicle accident in Elkview.
One dead in car accident
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges all state residents who were impacted by...
W.Va. Attorney General informs about massive data breach
A former co-owner of a funeral home in Lawrence County appeared in court and has plead not...
Former funeral home co-owner pleads not guilty on all charges

Latest News

Halotherapy at Complex 7
Halotherapy at Complex 7
Top job search trends
Top job search trends
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
Newsom proposes to force some homeless people into treatment
Kid's Sale in South Point
Kid’s Sale in South Point
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile