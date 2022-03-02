Advertisement

Firefighter injured on scene

One firefighter is recovering after being injured while battling a structure fire in Rome Township on Wednesday.(.)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One firefighter is recovering after being injured while battling a structure fire in Rome Township on Wednesday.

According to the Rome Fire Chief, crews were dispatched to a structure fire possibly endangering other buildings late Tuesday night.

When crews arrived on scene one mobile home was fully involved and the fire spreading to another mobile home. Crews split up and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The initial mobile home was a complete loss and the second mobile home experienced minimal damage. Crews cleared the scene early Wednesday morning.

No civilians were injured but one firefighter was injured while battling the fire. That firefighter is recovering from his injuries.

The fire is under investigation and no cause has been determined yet.

