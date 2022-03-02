Advertisement

Former funeral home co-owner pleads not guilty on all charges

A former co-owner of a funeral home in Lawrence County appeared in court and has plead not...
A former co-owner of a funeral home in Lawrence County appeared in court and has plead not guilty to all charges.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio.. (WSAZ) - A former co-owner of a funeral home in Lawrence County appeared in court and has plead not guilty to all charges.

Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is named in a 21-count indictment.

Slack is accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom and photographing and videotaping partially nude women and girls without their knowledge, according to the county Prosecutor’s Office.

Wednesday, a Lawrence County judge set his bail to $250,000 cash surety coupled with $250,000 OR bond. If Slack does post bail he will be placed on home confinement. Slack also has to surrender his passport.

The judge added a protection order for the victims in this case.

Slack is set to appear back in court on March 9th. Click here to check out our previous coverage.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges all state residents who were impacted by...
W.Va. Attorney General informs about massive data breach

Latest News

Jackson County Schools in West Virginia will have a new superintendent later this year.
School board names new superintendent
Ky boys regionals
Ky boys regionals
WV rasslin
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home
Friday Frosted start, bright-milder end
First Warning Weather