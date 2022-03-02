Former funeral home co-owner pleads not guilty on all charges

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio.. (WSAZ) - A former co-owner of a funeral home in Lawrence County appeared in court and has plead not guilty to all charges.

Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is named in a 21-count indictment.

Slack is accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom and photographing and videotaping partially nude women and girls without their knowledge, according to the county Prosecutor’s Office.

Wednesday, a Lawrence County judge set his bail to $250,000 cash surety coupled with $250,000 OR bond. If Slack does post bail he will be placed on home confinement. Slack also has to surrender his passport.

The judge added a protection order for the victims in this case.

Slack is set to appear back in court on March 9th. Click here to check out our previous coverage.

