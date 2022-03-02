Advertisement

Garth Brooks announces 2022 Paul Brown Stadium return

FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After being canceled multiple times due to the pandemic, country star Garth Brooks just announced his rescheduled tour date for the Queen City.

The concert is now happening on Saturday, May 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

It’s his first concert in Cincinnati in five years.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. There are three ways to purchase them.

  • Ticketmaster
  • The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
  • The Ticketmaster app

Brooks was originally scheduled to perform at Paul Brown Stadium on May 16, 2020.

The concert then went through a series of postponements that led to the Sept. 18, 2021 rescheduling, which was later canceled.

During the ticket sale, Garth sold 65,000 tickets in less than one hour, making it the most people to ever show up for a ticket sale. He then set the record for entertainment in Cincinnati with a sellout of 70,000 seats in 75 minutes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shania Jones and August Schuetz both face murder charges in connection with two people killed...
Pair faces murder charges in connection with southeast Ohio deaths
Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
One person has died in a single-vehicle accident in Elkview.
One dead in car accident
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges all state residents who were impacted by...
W.Va. Attorney General informs about massive data breach
A former co-owner of a funeral home in Lawrence County appeared in court and has plead not...
Former funeral home co-owner pleads not guilty on all charges

Latest News

The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years
The Tennessee legislature was considering a bill to put a statue of Dolly Parton on state...
Parton says no (for now) to statue at Tennessee Capitol
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP