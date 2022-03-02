Advertisement

MU candlelight vigil held for Ukrainians

The Marshall University community is showing support for the people of war-torn Ukraine.
The Marshall University community is showing support for the people of war-torn Ukraine.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Marshall University community is showing support for the people of war-torn Ukraine.

A candlelight vigil took place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the plaza outside the Memorial Student Center.

The event was planned by Marshall’s Student Government Association and the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Marshall held a virtual panel discussion with several faculty members with ties to Ukraine and Russia, including an English professor whose family is from Ukraine who used to teach at Marshall.

The panel talked about the invasion, how the people of Ukraine are responding, and what the West can do to try to stop the war.

We will have more on this story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

