Ohio University announces scholarship program at regional campuses

Ohio University announces regional scholarship program
By Joseph Payton
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Time is winding down for local high school seniors, and a new scholarship opportunity at Ohio University could help them make their decision.

On Wednesday, Ohio University announced the Ohio Regional Promise -- a scholarship awarded to Pell-eligible, first-year students with a minimum 3.0 GPA who wish to attend one of Ohio University’s five regional campuses.

“Wonderful, wonderful news,” said Ironton St. Joseph High School counselor Christi Bare. “Not just for my students, but every student in Ohio because that is a burden on some of the students. They worry about their parents paying for college.”

Nicole Pennington, executive dean of Ohio University Regional Campuses, says that as long as a student has applied and included their federal FAFSA information, it will be packaged automatically.

If a student wishes to relocate to the Ohio University main campus in Athens after completing their first year, the student will be eligible for the ONE Ohio scholarship. It is a $5,000 renewable scholarship to help them finish their degree in Athens.

“It makes college accessible while maintaining the high quality and value of an Ohio degree,” Pennington said.

Ohio University has regional campuses in Ironton (Southern), St. Clairsville (Eastern), Zanesville, Chillicothe, and Lancaster.

