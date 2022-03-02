One arrested during shooting investigation

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One person has been arrested after deputies began investigation of a shooting at home in Vinton County.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the home where the alleged shooting happened. During the investigation, a vehicle of interested was stopped and a suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time until family is notified. The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to allow time for more information and to not rely on rumors.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested to continue the investigation. BCI’s investigation is active and ongoing. Any questions related to BCI’s investigation may be directed to Steve Irwin, with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at (614) 955-8844 or Steve.Irwin@OhioAGO.gov.

BCI’s investigation will be sent to the Vinton County Prosecutor. Pending the results of the investigation, charges will be filed in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas and bail will be determined.

