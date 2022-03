ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle accident in Elkview.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. for an accident in the 5000 block of Elk River Road South.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is on scene.

