PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lane of I64 eastbound will be closed Wednesday for pothole repairs in Putnam County.

According to West Virginia 511, the eastbound left lane will be closed from 9a.m. to 5p.m. Wednesday from mile marker 41 to mile marker 44.

Drivers can expect delays when traveling in the area.

