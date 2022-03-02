Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital after apartment fire

Crews are battling an apartment fire on the 800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a structure fire on 9th Avenue Wednesday.

According to the City of Huntington, when crews arrived on scene tey removed one victim from her ground-floor apartment in the rear of the building. The victim was treated by Cabell County EMS at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

The fire has been contained to the one apartment and was extinguished. All other tenants in the building were evacuated safely, and no other injuries were reported.

