WVDOH announces massive cleaning and painting project

The WVDOH announced a massive cleaning and painting project though downtown Charleston on...
The WVDOH announced a massive cleaning and painting project though downtown Charleston on Wednesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The WVDOH announced a massive cleaning and painting project though downtown Charleston on Wednesday.

The massive project will clean and paint nine interstate bridges and six interstate ramps.

Blastech Enterprises Inc. was awarded a contract for $27,420,996.50 to clean and paint the series of bridges and ramps on Interstate 77 and Interstate 64. Truman Morton Inc. was also awarded a contract for $485,051.44 to replace the Pond Fork Bridge in Boone County. Elite Industrial Painting Inc. was awarded a contract for $507,364 to clean and paint the Gormania Bridge in Grant County. Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was awarded a project for $1,509,502 for signage replacement in Doddridge, Harris, Preston, and Taylor counties.

The project includes bridges over Piedmont Road, Bigley Avenue, and Court Street and ramps accessing Court Street, Leon Sullivan Way, and Brooks Street.

