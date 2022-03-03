Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | A Brief Cold Spell

But This Is Actually Where We Should Be This Time Of Year
First Warning Forecast
By Brandon Butcher
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The showers of the overnight have heralded the passage of a front, now leading to a lumbering cold breeze out of the north. Temperatures initially were as warm as the 60-degree mark early this morning, but will be struggling in the 40s and lower 50s for the duration of the afternoon. We’ll even have some 30s up around US-50. Sunshine will fight to be seen through the clouds, but we’re not expecting any rainfall. As skies clear out tonight and the winds grow calm, temperatures will drop just like they do in winter-like fashion. We’ll be back as cold as the 20s by tomorrow morning. Brr!

The good news is, Friday will have us back out into the sunshine, with temperatures also bouncing back. The upper 50s may not sound so swell, but it will be a sufficient improvement. Saturday will be even better, as a southerly breeze stiffens up and launches us to the 70s under hazy sunshine. This will be your best day to get out there in mid-spring form, because showers will be headed back in on Sunday. Temperatures will still stay mild Sunday and Monday because we’re in a one-two punch of weather systems that each have us briefly trying to stay in that warm fetch before going under more rain. Monday’s does look to be the wetter of the two, with thunder in the mix. Once that system passes, we’ll have another one of those brief cold spells that late-winter can bring, allowing us to bounce back again by mid-week.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 4th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | Heading Up, Just In Time
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 4th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 4th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Friday Frosted start, bright-milder end
First Warning Weather
First responders recall tornado encounter
First responders recall tornado encounter