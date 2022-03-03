First Warning Forecast | A Brief Cold Spell

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The showers of the overnight have heralded the passage of a front, now leading to a lumbering cold breeze out of the north. Temperatures initially were as warm as the 60-degree mark early this morning, but will be struggling in the 40s and lower 50s for the duration of the afternoon. We’ll even have some 30s up around US-50. Sunshine will fight to be seen through the clouds, but we’re not expecting any rainfall. As skies clear out tonight and the winds grow calm, temperatures will drop just like they do in winter-like fashion. We’ll be back as cold as the 20s by tomorrow morning. Brr!

The good news is, Friday will have us back out into the sunshine, with temperatures also bouncing back. The upper 50s may not sound so swell, but it will be a sufficient improvement. Saturday will be even better, as a southerly breeze stiffens up and launches us to the 70s under hazy sunshine. This will be your best day to get out there in mid-spring form, because showers will be headed back in on Sunday. Temperatures will still stay mild Sunday and Monday because we’re in a one-two punch of weather systems that each have us briefly trying to stay in that warm fetch before going under more rain. Monday’s does look to be the wetter of the two, with thunder in the mix. Once that system passes, we’ll have another one of those brief cold spells that late-winter can bring, allowing us to bounce back again by mid-week.

