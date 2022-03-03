Foodfair shutting down local grocery store

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Foodfair in Poca is a staple in the community but after serving the area for decades, the location is shutting down, said company President Tim Forth.

He said they had the option to renew their lease but decided it wasn’t in the company’s best interest.

“This is not something we’re happy about leaving the area,” Forth said. “Especially an area we’ve served for 30 years.”

Longtime shoppers like Kay Underwood lives just a couple miles away from the store.

She’s spent nearly a decade in the area and said she’s saddened by the news that the grocery store will be closing its doors.

“This supermarket is super important to this community,” Underwood said.

Underwood added the loss of the store will have a big impact on those who can’t easily get other grocery stores in Putnam County.

“Cross Lanes traffic is bad,” she said. “Nitro at times, it depends on what time you go, the traffic there is bad, and this is convenient for the people that live here.”

Forth said several full-time workers are transferring to other store locations.

The Foodfair isn’t closing right away. It’ll be open for a few more weeks with a planned shutdown on April 1.

