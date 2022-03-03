Advertisement

Man charged in shooting death pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Beau Hodge faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on Charleston's West Side.
Beau Hodge faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting on Charleston's West Side.(Charleston Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused in a fatal shooting pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday in court.

According to officials on April 22, 2021, in the 1300 block of Stuart Street, an argument over drugs led to a man being shot in the chest.

Charles C.J. Thaxton, 29, of Charleston, was shot and killed, officials say.

Beau Alexander Hodge, of Charleston, was arrested and charged.

Thursday, March 3, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

Murder suspect arraigned after fatal shooting

A disposition date was set at 10 a.m. April 11.

