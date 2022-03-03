Man charged in shooting death pleads guilty to second-degree murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused in a fatal shooting pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday in court.

According to officials on April 22, 2021, in the 1300 block of Stuart Street, an argument over drugs led to a man being shot in the chest.

Charles C.J. Thaxton, 29, of Charleston, was shot and killed, officials say.

Beau Alexander Hodge, of Charleston, was arrested and charged.

Thursday, March 3, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

Murder suspect arraigned after fatal shooting

A disposition date was set at 10 a.m. April 11.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.