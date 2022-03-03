Advertisement

Man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for $4 million warranty fraud scheme

A man who was part of a $4 million warranty scheme to defraud Toyota was sentenced Thursday to...
A man who was part of a $4 million warranty scheme to defraud Toyota was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who was part of a $4 million warranty scheme to defraud Toyota was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison.

Frank Russo, who’s in his early 70s and from North Carolina, appeared in federal court before U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin. He also must serve one year of supervised release.

Russo had previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

In addition to his prison sentence, Russo must pay restitution of $4,335,663, which will be paid in $500 monthly installments. He will also pay a special assessment of $100.

Investigators say a major factor in Russo’s reaching the plea agreement was from his cooperation with law enforcement. When law enforcement initially reached Russo, he immediately handed over $5,000 involved in the fraud. He also agreed to wear a wire to record others involved in the fraud for evidence to help the investigation.

Russo was released on his current bond agreement until he must report to the inmate facility.

The judge said he believes Russo isn’t a flight risk, but also said that not showing up to the report date will result in an additional 10-year sentence.

Judge Goodwin said this is one of the largest cases of fraud he had seen in his court.

For previous coverage of this story, tap here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

'The Courtship's' Nicole Remy on Studio 3
‘The Courtship’s’ Nicole Remy on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Melanie Shafer talks Journey Through Parenthood on Studio 3
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
Hairball at Paramount Arts Center
The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering on Studio 3
Muffaletta with The Olive Tree Cafe and Catering
RecoverFun AirCups on Studio 3
RecoverFun AirCups on Studio 3