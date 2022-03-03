Man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for $4 million warranty fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who was part of a $4 million warranty scheme to defraud Toyota was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison.

Frank Russo, who’s in his early 70s and from North Carolina, appeared in federal court before U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin. He also must serve one year of supervised release.

Russo had previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

In addition to his prison sentence, Russo must pay restitution of $4,335,663, which will be paid in $500 monthly installments. He will also pay a special assessment of $100.

Investigators say a major factor in Russo’s reaching the plea agreement was from his cooperation with law enforcement. When law enforcement initially reached Russo, he immediately handed over $5,000 involved in the fraud. He also agreed to wear a wire to record others involved in the fraud for evidence to help the investigation.

Russo was released on his current bond agreement until he must report to the inmate facility.

The judge said he believes Russo isn’t a flight risk, but also said that not showing up to the report date will result in an additional 10-year sentence.

Judge Goodwin said this is one of the largest cases of fraud he had seen in his court.

