Marshall University holds vigil for Ukraine

Faculty members with ties to the country shared their perspective on Russia's attack.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University students and faculty came together Wednesday evening to show support for Ukraine.

A candelight vigil was held outside the Memorial Student Center.

“We take for granted that we get an education in safety every day, and students in Ukraine don’t have that privilege right now,” Student Body President Alyssa Parks said.

Students and faculty held a moment of silence and wore blue and yellow ribbons to demonstrate their opposition to Russia’s attack.

“To all those familis in Ukraine, Herd Nation is not silent,” Marshall President Brad Smith said.

No current Marshall students are from Ukraine, but several professors have ties to the country, including Kateryna Schray, who has family there.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for caring about Ukraine,” Schray said during the ceremony. “It is a fight for freedom.”

Biology professor Dr. Victor Fet was born in Ukraine and raised in Russia.

He says his father was 11 and living in Ukraine when Nazis came and killed half his family.

“We are all standing together for freedom, and we help them,” Fet said. “We can help them even across the ocean.”

“Our faculty members have family members that are there, and if you pick on one of the Herd, you’ve got the whole Herd,” President Smith said, “so I’ll say this to all of Ukraine. Our hearts are with you. Herd Nation is with you. Stay strong.”

