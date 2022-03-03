Advertisement

More teams lock up state tourney spots in WV

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some familiar teams are heading back to Charleston next week for the 2022 West Virginia girls state tournament as defending champion Huntington beat Parkersburg and Cabell Midland won on the road at Parkersburg South.

From boys basketball in the Mountain State, Winfield beat Pt. Pleasant in sectional play and will play Nitro for the championship on Friday night. Here are the highlights from all three games.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foodfair shutting its doors down in Poca
Foodfair shutting down local grocery store
Firefighters respond to a home in Lincoln County Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke...
One person flown to hospital after house fire
A man is in custody after leading police on a chase with a 1-year-old child inside a vehicle.
Driver with 1-year-old inside vehicle leads police on chase
Kentucky Power fuel adjustment costs
Kentucky Power responds to drastic increase in some customers’ bills
The accident left Piper paralyzed from the neck down.
Child paralyzed from playmat accident comes home

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
WVU men’s basketball releases 2022-23 non-conference games
2022 WV state girls tourney is set
Cabell Midland wins sectional title Thursday night
Knights & Irish win sectional titles
Busy night in WV high school hoops
Busy night in WV high school hoops
Ky boys regionals
16th and 15th regions whittled down