More teams lock up state tourney spots in WV

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some familiar teams are heading back to Charleston next week for the 2022 West Virginia girls state tournament as defending champion Huntington beat Parkersburg and Cabell Midland won on the road at Parkersburg South.

From boys basketball in the Mountain State, Winfield beat Pt. Pleasant in sectional play and will play Nitro for the championship on Friday night. Here are the highlights from all three games.

